Next PlayStation Firmware Update Bringing In-Game XMB?

There's some pretty heavy rumourage that Sony's next PS3 firmware update, 2.4, will bring long-awaited in-game XMB. (That just means players will be able to load the menu system without closing their game.) In addition, we're supposed to see trophies (ala Xbox Achievements) supported as well. There's a lot of buzz around the rumour with plenty of solid sources backing it, but we pretty much confirmed in-game XMB when Sony workers taunted fanboys by wearing these uniforms that read "In-shirt XMB" at a recent conference. The new firmware could hit as early as this June. [videogaming247 and Joystiq]