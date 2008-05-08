New Zune Colours Make the Beast With Two Black Backs

If you've got time and absolutely nothing better to do, you can grab a resource explorer and dive into the Zune software. What would you find? Some images of two new Zunes, both with a black back. The current black 80GB and red 8GB Zunes have a silver back, which are also pictured, so these would be new new. It looks like just bad lighting, but the resource item actually says "black back." We don't know whether these are retail colours or just limited edition Zunes for employees, but we'll probably find out soon. [Zunited News Center]