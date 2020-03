Are you sitting? There's a new Sidekick coming. I know, you absolutely never saw this coming. The FCC has approved the new Sidekick model (Sharp PV210) for sale in the US and even included this fancy barcode label. We're still not sure if this model is the Aspen or Gekko—or how that whole mess is working out—but we wouldn't buy a new Sidekick anytime soon. [FCC via Engadget]