New Secret X-Bomber Is Not So Secret Anymore

Northrop Grumman is working on a new classified bomber prototype for the Air Force, at an estimated cost—according to their financial statements—of US$2 billion. Apparently, the first version will require human/clone/Cylon pilots, with a high-endurance unmanned model possibly following after that. According to military industry magazine DTI, there is a high probability that the New Generation Bomber—concept above—will be following the success of the X-47B unmanned bomber aircraft.

Obviously, the X-Bomber will be much bigger, capable of delivery nuclear payloads, and more conventional bombs than the X-48B in the photo.

Really, these Pentagon people should talk with Steve Jobs. [DTI via Defense Tech]