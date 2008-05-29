New Harold & Kumar DVD Goes Choose Your Own Adventure

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I can't speak for you, dear reader, but I was once a Choose Your Own Adventure addict. While the other kids on the playground were dropping acid and huffing, I was flipping to page 67 with a finger firmly bookmarking page 15...just in case. The new Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay DVD will celebrate this narrative choice of yore as you can "change the course of the film." Here's what we know from the box description:

DUDE, CHANGE THE MOVIE! Interactive feature puts you in control of Harold and Kumar's trip! Select from new and alternate scenes to change the course of the film! Many possible options!

Whether or not this is one or two scenes that have little effect on the story or quite a few that can lead to completely different outcomes is yet to be seen. Just watch out for the "Neil Patrick Harris has sodomised your car, The End" screen. [videoETA]

