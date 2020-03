Creative might be not so creatively cloning the ultra-successful Flip camcorder with its own simplecam, but Pure Digital isn't sitting still. Spotted in a B&H catalog is a new mini-Flip, apparently called the Mino, that looks about as big as a candybar from this pic but it's hard to tell exactly. It's due June 4 for US$180—a premium over the current Flip offerings (but what the Ultra cost originally), so hopefully it's got something special going on besides being puny. [Crave]