The most recent software update to Canon's Digital Photo Professional contained a reference in the help file to a previously unheard of DSLR, the Canon Rebel XS, aka 1000D. The old and crusty Rebel XTi is currently still hanging around as Canon's most entry-level DSLR (below the XSi)—the XS might be the fresh pony to supplant it as the very bottom end. No specs yet, so no hard indication other than the naming convention, but we'll probably hear more as we approach Photokina. [Bob Atkins via Photography Bay]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

