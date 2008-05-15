New Entry-Level Canon Digital Rebel XS (1000D) DSLR Coming?

The most recent software update to Canon's Digital Photo Professional contained a reference in the help file to a previously unheard of DSLR, the Canon Rebel XS, aka 1000D. The old and crusty Rebel XTi is currently still hanging around as Canon's most entry-level DSLR (below the XSi)—the XS might be the fresh pony to supplant it as the very bottom end. No specs yet, so no hard indication other than the naming convention, but we'll probably hear more as we approach Photokina. [Bob Atkins via Photography Bay]