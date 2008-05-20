New DS Lite Colours Look Like Watermelon and Green Apple Jolly Ranchers

A pair of new DS Lite flavours—and they do look more like yummy cherry and lime candy flavours than mere colours—have been spotted on a couple of Spanish retail sites, one of which is GAME, apparently the second-largest specialty gaming retailer in the world, so there's some solid reason to believe these babies are real, or at least as Luke says, we can't rule 'em out. We'll know for sure on June 13, when they're supposed to drop. Hopefully these summer shades aren't Europe only. [GAME via Leonsito @ NeoGAF via Kotaku]