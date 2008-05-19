New Dish Network 722s HD DVR Has Built-In Slingbox and Slingcatcher

At their Team Summit Retailer Conference over the weekend, Dish Network pulled back the curtain on a new flavour their latest HD DVR, the 722s. It's got a built-in Slingbox, plus Clip + Sling and Slingcatcher functionality to boot. The pile of whip cream on that box of synergy awesomeness is a brand new HD UI; a built-in, Yahooified browser; and a new remote with a touchpad and trigger. There's some other minor Dish stuff happening at the link too, if you're interested, but this new box is the headliner—all that and a can of Buffalo Pringles. [Multichannel via Zatz Not Funny]