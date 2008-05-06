How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

New Dark Knight Trailer Shows Why Batman Is Still The Best Superhero

Jesus may think that Iron Man is the best superhero movie ever, but those of us who don't go ga-ga for goatees know better. This latest Dark Knight trailer shows exactly why Batman's second adventure (yes, second, since those first few movies don't count) will be the best superhero movie this summer. Hell, it might even be the best movie period this summer.

This rendition of The Joker needs to get some kind of award for Ledger for being the best villain in recent memory. The Joker doesn't need gadgets to kill Batman. He relies on pure insanity. The new suit, on the other hand, seems even more souped up and gadgety than the first. We'll have to wait for the movie to see what crazy arse stuff they shoved in. [Why So Serious]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles