New Dark Knight Trailer Shows Why Batman Is Still The Best Superhero

Jesus may think that Iron Man is the best superhero movie ever, but those of us who don't go ga-ga for goatees know better. This latest Dark Knight trailer shows exactly why Batman's second adventure (yes, second, since those first few movies don't count) will be the best superhero movie this summer. Hell, it might even be the best movie period this summer.

This rendition of The Joker needs to get some kind of award for Ledger for being the best villain in recent memory. The Joker doesn't need gadgets to kill Batman. He relies on pure insanity. The new suit, on the other hand, seems even more souped up and gadgety than the first. We'll have to wait for the movie to see what crazy arse stuff they shoved in. [Why So Serious]