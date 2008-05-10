New Biometric Face Scanner Can Tell the Difference Between Identical Twins

A new biometric face scanner from the Japanese company Sagawa Advance has taken the technology to the next level, able to differentiate between identical twins with no problems at all. It does this by using an infrared scanner to analyse a whopping 40,000 data points on your face.

This is a good thing, because Sagawa Advance's scanner is used as access to high-security areas such as power plants and medical factories where they've got to make sure that it's really the plant supervisor entering and not his evil twin bent on the destruction of the human race. That's always the worst. [Digital World Tokyo]