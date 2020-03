When two amateur Cheech and Chongs returned a PureDigital Flip camera to Best Buy, apparently they forgot to erase the memory. Because when one shopper purchased the open box item, it came free with three videos labelled "Smoking." Here's a shot of the two auteurs in action. For those who'd like to see the whole video, hop on over TechCrunch. Then hit up White Castle for a ten sack. Then listen to some music—you know, really listen to it. [CrunchGear]