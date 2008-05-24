"Netbook Remix" Ubuntu for Ultraportables Coming in June

Considering that one of the weak points of both the XO Laptop and the Eee PC were their OSes, and that not everybody wants to run Windows XP, this is pretty excellent news: Canonical CEO Mark Shuttleworth revealed that a new version of Ubuntu tailored to ultraportables, called Netbook Remix, will be announced the first of June. They're working with Intel on it—no surprise, considering Intel's a driving force behind the whole "netbook" concept. Computex takes place the first week of June, so I'm guessing that's where we'll see the announcement, along with more details. [Guardian via Ubuntu]