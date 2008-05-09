Forget touchscreen, solar powered or even self-destructing coffee tables... Kyle Downes has modded the coffee table into its best version ever: a retro-tastic NES controller. Just look at the sleek lines, the high quality finish and classy glass top. And then giggle at the fact that it actually works. Don't believe it? Check out the video after the gallery.
NES Controller Mod, May Just be Most Fun Coffee Table Ever
