Rubik's Cubes are nice if you actually want to think, but how about for those times when you're just sitting there and you want something to fiddle with? The Neocube has 216 spherical neodymium magnets that connect and make a cube, a sphere, or any other obscene shape that springs to mind. Show me a man who doesn't like playing with magnets and I'll show you a man I don't much care for. All yours for just US$34.95. Bonus video after the jump.

[Neocube]