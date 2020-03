The push towards non-rectangular displays is in full swing now that NEC has developed a more flexible TFT display that integrates the wiring circuits along the perimeter of the LCD glass. As a result, a wider variety of shapes becomes possible—like the heart-shaped prototype pictured above. Despite its prototype status, my guess is that it won't be long before you see little girls everywhere Bedazzling these things and cramming them full of Justin Timberlake photos. I can't wait. [NEC]