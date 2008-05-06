NBC Coming To Zune After Ditching iTunes

While NBC decided that Apple's US$1.99/episode mandate was not for them, the company has opted to give Microsoft's Zune store a shot to host their content. Apparently the decision comes because Microsoft is more flexible in their pricing. And while Microsoft still retains the right to set a show's ultimate price, they claim to be "open to understanding which episodes can be priced lower and how we may introduce premium content which may be priced higher than $1.99," according to Zune Social general manager Julio Estrada. But something tells me that NBC is more interested in that "premium content" than the lower priced stuff. [infoworld]