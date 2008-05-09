NASA Wants to Get You in Bed for US$17,000

NASA wants to get you in bed, and if that wasn't luring enough, she wants to pay you US$17,000 for 90 days. Sadly, there is no French lingerie involved: their Bed Rest Project wants to study the effect of long-term microgravity in humans, putting you in a sightly-tilted bed, with your head down and feet up:

Participants will live in a special research unit for the entire study and be fed a carefully controlled diet. After the first 11 to 15-day period, participants will spend 90 days lying in bed, (except for limited times for specific tests) with their body slightly tilted downward (head down, feet up). Every day, they will be awake for 16 hours and lights out (asleep) for 8 hours. During the bed rest time they will also take part in a number of tests to find out changes in the state of their bone, muscle, heart and circulatory system, and nervous system, as well as their nutritional condition and their ability to fight off infections.

In other words: like blogging, but even more boring.

And yes, knowing that this is the closer I will get to the space program, I've already signed in. [NASA via Wired—Thanks discounteggroll]