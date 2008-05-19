Mythos Audio Olon Speakers Are Stripey, Pricy, But We Likey

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

These spanky Olon speakers from Mythos Audio were launched at the Munich High-End Audio show last month. Standing over five feet high, they're made of two-tone stacked birch plywood and have all sorts of meaty tweety goodness inside. Find out what, and see another pic, below.

There's a Mundorf Air motion transformer tweeter, a pair of ScanSpeak midranges, and a Visaton bass driver. I think they're going to be quite expensive, don't you? Oh, and FYI, Olon means all-encompassing in Ancient Greek. And, cue Olon Nothing jokes. [Mythos Audio via audiojunkies]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

