Mythos Audio Olon Speakers Are Stripey, Pricy, But We Likey

These spanky Olon speakers from Mythos Audio were launched at the Munich High-End Audio show last month. Standing over five feet high, they're made of two-tone stacked birch plywood and have all sorts of meaty tweety goodness inside. Find out what, and see another pic, below.

There's a Mundorf Air motion transformer tweeter, a pair of ScanSpeak midranges, and a Visaton bass driver. I think they're going to be quite expensive, don't you? Oh, and FYI, Olon means all-encompassing in Ancient Greek. And, cue Olon Nothing jokes. [Mythos Audio via audiojunkies]