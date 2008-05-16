How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

My Document Laptop Case is Charmingly Iconic

Clever. Monospaced. Bold. Yellow. Those four words can describe this My Document laptop case as well as any others, which is good because our pocket dictionary just fell into the toilet. The design is from 25togo Design Studios, and as hard as we try (which is not that hard) we can't find a price tag or a way to purchase one. You can always email them and see if they'll sell you one manually, but they're in the country which has a country code of 886 (Taiwan), so be prepared to pay a little extra for shipping. [25togo via Like Cool via Slashgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles