How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Music Video Is Complete Mac OS X Leopard Tour

Whether you like the song or not—Addy says technically this is called Wimp-Pop, but it sounds more to me like Foux Da Fa Fa*—I've got to say that this music video made using The Bird and the Bee's Again and Again is mesmerising. Or at the very least, a really cool musical tour through 40 Mac OS X features and applications: it starts slow and boring with Word, but it ends being a complete explosion of synchronised eye candy using everything from Photo Booth to Stickies to Spotlight to Dashboard widgets to Stacks. See if you can distinguish each and every one of the features and apps featured, then compare it to the list after the jump (I think we are missing a few.)

• Capture
• iTunes
• Microsoft Word
• Photo Booth
• iChat
• Stickies
• Photoshop CS3
• iPhoto
• Fast User Switching
• Mac OSX Zoom Tip
• Finder
• Spotlight
• Quicktime Player
• Stacks
• Quick Look
• Desktop
• Screensaver
• Dashboard
• Dashcode
• Illustrator
• Final Cut Pro
• Exposé
• Time Machine
• iMovie
• Spaces
• Windows Media Player for Mac
• Flip4Mac
• Flash CS3
• VLC Media Player
• Shake
• Mplayer
• DVD Studio Pro
• Real Player
• iDVD
• Color
• Screenflow
• Cinematize
• Safari
• iTunes Store

[YouTube, The Bird and the Bee—Thanks Kalle]

* It's FOTC day.

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles