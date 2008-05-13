Music Video Is Complete Mac OS X Leopard Tour

Whether you like the song or not—Addy says technically this is called Wimp-Pop, but it sounds more to me like Foux Da Fa Fa*—I've got to say that this music video made using The Bird and the Bee's Again and Again is mesmerising. Or at the very least, a really cool musical tour through 40 Mac OS X features and applications: it starts slow and boring with Word, but it ends being a complete explosion of synchronised eye candy using everything from Photo Booth to Stickies to Spotlight to Dashboard widgets to Stacks. See if you can distinguish each and every one of the features and apps featured, then compare it to the list after the jump (I think we are missing a few.)

• Capture

• iTunes

• Microsoft Word

• Photo Booth

• iChat

• Stickies

• Photoshop CS3

• iPhoto

• Fast User Switching

• Mac OSX Zoom Tip

• Finder

• Spotlight

• Quicktime Player

• Stacks

• Quick Look

• Desktop

• Screensaver

• Dashboard

• Dashcode

• Illustrator

• Final Cut Pro

• Exposé

• Time Machine

• iMovie

• Spaces

• Windows Media Player for Mac

• Flip4Mac

• Flash CS3

• VLC Media Player

• Shake

• Mplayer

• DVD Studio Pro

• Real Player

• iDVD

• Color

• Screenflow

• Cinematize

• Safari

• iTunes Store

[YouTube, The Bird and the Bee—Thanks Kalle]

* It's FOTC day.