Back in the year 1984, there was no Gizmodo to warn you away from lousy gadgets. Instead, you had to take your chances on products that you saw on TV. If you actually sent away US$34.95 for one of these Music Vests after seeing the commercial, however, you get no sympathy from me. Although it does look like a sweet accessory for hanging out (read: break dancing). Hit the jump for this unbelievably amazing video.



[Boing Boing Gadgets]