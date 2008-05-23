MSNBC Newsreader Will Vomit Stories From Household Objects

MSNBC's new flash-based "visual newsreader" (as opposed to?) presents headlines by either spinning them off of a colourful 3D spiral or spawning them from the dominant colours in front of your webcam. The service is called Spectra, is one of the most ridiculous ways to communicate information I've seen in a long time. So I gave it a go, and as you can see, its pretty out there. While the New York Times wants to turn your computer in to a newspaper, it looks like MSNBC wants to make it in to a hallucinogenic drug. [MSNBC Spectra]-by John Herrman