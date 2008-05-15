MSI Wind Gets Final Specs, Packs an Atom

We've gotten the final specs on the Eee PC competitor from MSI called the Wind. The big news is that the sub-US$500 Wind will be the first 10" laptop to pack Intel's new Atom processor, beating Asus to the punch by a couple of months. Maybe Intel's latest and greatest little chip will help the Wind reach its promised 2.5-hour battery life with a 3-cell battery (since the HP Mini Note and Lenovo U110 both fall short in the department). We're looking forward to finding out. Here are the full specs:

Still, maybe the most important spec is the keyboard—it's 20% smaller than full-sized.