Mozilla Shooting for Download World Record With Firefox 3

Sure, Firefox 3 is the bee's knees (and has been since Beta 3), but will it go down in history books? It will if it sets a world record! Mozilla's taking the quick and easy path to everlasting glory (until someone beats it anyway) by planning to set the world record for most software downloads in 24 hours on Firefox 3's official launch day. The exact day isn't posted, but it'll be sometime next month. I hope they've got some Stark Industries-powered servers running this show. Check out the super-cute Firefox 3 download badge:

[Spread Firefox via /.]