Mouse Phone: Triband GSM Phone In Familiar Shape

Stick two spheres onto a larger one, and what do you have? An opportunity to take the Mickey, and create gizmos that "borrow" someone's trademark, that's what... and this Mousephone looks devoid of Disney marks. That said, it's not hugely bigger than the genuine iRiver Mplayer, but crams in a tri-band GSM phone with 1.3-inch screen, MP3/MP4 playback, FM radio, stereo Bluetooth and keypad. One ear conceals a 1.3-megapixel camera, and it's even got passable battery life: around 3-4 hours talk, and 150-190 hours standby. The 2-inch phone is available for around US$225. Don't show your kids or you know you'll be buying one. [Specialphones via Gizmodiva]