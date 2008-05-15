Motion-Pro II Racing Simulator Blows Minds, Budgets (Verdict: Must Have, Prepare Divorce Papers)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We have seen other cool racing simulators before, but the hand-made, individually-configured, and probably mindblowingly-expensive Motion Pro II by CXC Simulations is by far the most impressive of them all, with three 46-inch 1080p LCD displays, 505-watt 5.1 surround sound system—1,010 watts peak power—synchronized with four vibration transducers, and full motion simulation using electro-mechanical actuators to move your seat. And the tech-porn spec list doesn't stop there.

The combination of the actuators and the sound system vibration transducers are supposed to get you really close to actual racing simulation—minus the G-forces and the spinal cord injuries—but you can add even more details as an option, like a six-speed gated shifter and progressive clutch upgrade—just like the real thing, or a sequential shifter, handbrake, a full carbon fibre external, with high-gloss finish custom paint. The thing even supports networking playing with optional radio kits to taunt opponents from all over the world.

Motion System:
Drive motors and amplifiers: CE & UL compliant
Degrees of freedom: 2
Pitch / Roll angle: +/- 20 deg
Pitch & Roll velocity, maximum per second: 80 deg/sec (1.7 g's)

Display System
Display Type: Flat-panel LCD
Screen Size: 46"
Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p)
Contrast Ratio: 10000:1
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Height: 28-43/64"
Width: 44-3/8"
Depth: 4-57/64"
Mounting: Integrated Frame Mount

Sound System
Type: 5.1
Total RMS power: 505 watts RMS
Total Peak power: 1010 watts
Maximum SPL: 115 dB
Frequency response: 33 Hz — 20 kHz
Amplifier: Ultra-linear, high-capacity analog
Signal to noise ratio: 93.5 dB, typical 100
Drivers:Satellites: 3" polished aluminium phase plug drivers, subwoofer: 10" high-excursion ported driver
Surround sound effects: Hardware decoding for Dolby® Digital, DTS®, and DTS®, Dolby Pro Logic II
Supported digital formats: Dolby Digital, DTS and DTS 96/24, PCM: 44.1 kHz / 16 bit through 96 kHz / 24 bit
Tactile Transducers: 2 (250 watt max)

Steering Wheel
Wheel: Sparco 270 LN/SN Racing Wheel
Force Feedback Engine: Exclusive Active Driving Technology®
Motors: 2 motors for powerful effects
Hardware FF Adjustments: 2 switches adjust each motor
Software FF Adjustments: Easy to use Graphical User Interface
Buttons: 12 User Definable Buttons

Pedals Throttle: Linear
Brake: Pressure Sensative
Clutch (optional): Fully Progressive
Spring-tension: Adjustable Preload
Pedal: Adjustable Travel and Rake
Pedal Plate: Adjustable Positioning
Potentiometers:Industrial Grade
Materials: Billet Machined Aluminum/Steel

Shifter
Sequential Shifter: Formula 1 Style Steering Wheel Paddles
Gated Shifter (optional): 6 Speed Gated Shifter w/ Reverse

Physical
Height: 59 in / 150 cm
Length: 74 in / 188 cm
Width (single screen): 44 in / 112 cm
Width (triple screen): 114 in / 290 cm
Machine weight (single screen): 375 lb / 170 kg
Machine weight (triple screen): 535 lb / 243 kg
Player Weight maximum: 250 lb / 113 kg
Player height minimum: 59 in / 150 cm
Player height maximum: 79 in / 200 cm
Power: 120VAC, 50-60 Hz, 600 Watts

If you want more, go join a NASCAR team. [CXC Simulations via BornRich]

