Motion-Pro II Racing Simulator Blows Minds, Budgets (Verdict: Must Have, Prepare Divorce Papers)

We have seen other cool racing simulators before, but the hand-made, individually-configured, and probably mindblowingly-expensive Motion Pro II by CXC Simulations is by far the most impressive of them all, with three 46-inch 1080p LCD displays, 505-watt 5.1 surround sound system—1,010 watts peak power—synchronized with four vibration transducers, and full motion simulation using electro-mechanical actuators to move your seat. And the tech-porn spec list doesn't stop there.

The combination of the actuators and the sound system vibration transducers are supposed to get you really close to actual racing simulation—minus the G-forces and the spinal cord injuries—but you can add even more details as an option, like a six-speed gated shifter and progressive clutch upgrade—just like the real thing, or a sequential shifter, handbrake, a full carbon fibre external, with high-gloss finish custom paint. The thing even supports networking playing with optional radio kits to taunt opponents from all over the world.

Motion System:

Drive motors and amplifiers: CE & UL compliant

Degrees of freedom: 2

Pitch / Roll angle: +/- 20 deg

Pitch & Roll velocity, maximum per second: 80 deg/sec (1.7 g's)

Display System

Display Type: Flat-panel LCD

Screen Size: 46"

Maximum Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p)

Contrast Ratio: 10000:1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Height: 28-43/64"

Width: 44-3/8"

Depth: 4-57/64"

Mounting: Integrated Frame Mount

Sound System

Type: 5.1

Total RMS power: 505 watts RMS

Total Peak power: 1010 watts

Maximum SPL: 115 dB

Frequency response: 33 Hz — 20 kHz

Amplifier: Ultra-linear, high-capacity analog

Signal to noise ratio: 93.5 dB, typical 100

Drivers:Satellites: 3" polished aluminium phase plug drivers, subwoofer: 10" high-excursion ported driver

Surround sound effects: Hardware decoding for Dolby® Digital, DTS®, and DTS®, Dolby Pro Logic II

Supported digital formats: Dolby Digital, DTS and DTS 96/24, PCM: 44.1 kHz / 16 bit through 96 kHz / 24 bit

Tactile Transducers: 2 (250 watt max)

Steering Wheel

Wheel: Sparco 270 LN/SN Racing Wheel

Force Feedback Engine: Exclusive Active Driving Technology®

Motors: 2 motors for powerful effects

Hardware FF Adjustments: 2 switches adjust each motor

Software FF Adjustments: Easy to use Graphical User Interface

Buttons: 12 User Definable Buttons

Pedals Throttle: Linear

Brake: Pressure Sensative

Clutch (optional): Fully Progressive

Spring-tension: Adjustable Preload

Pedal: Adjustable Travel and Rake

Pedal Plate: Adjustable Positioning

Potentiometers:Industrial Grade

Materials: Billet Machined Aluminum/Steel

Shifter

Sequential Shifter: Formula 1 Style Steering Wheel Paddles

Gated Shifter (optional): 6 Speed Gated Shifter w/ Reverse

Physical

Height: 59 in / 150 cm

Length: 74 in / 188 cm

Width (single screen): 44 in / 112 cm

Width (triple screen): 114 in / 290 cm

Machine weight (single screen): 375 lb / 170 kg

Machine weight (triple screen): 535 lb / 243 kg

Player Weight maximum: 250 lb / 113 kg

Player height minimum: 59 in / 150 cm

Player height maximum: 79 in / 200 cm

Power: 120VAC, 50-60 Hz, 600 Watts

If you want more, go join a NASCAR team. [CXC Simulations via BornRich]