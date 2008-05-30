How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motion Sensitive Gaming Coming to Sony Ericsson Phones?

According to Pocket-Lint, Sony Ericsson has signed a deal with GestureTek to utilise a software engine which uses a mobile phone camera as a motion sensor. Because the software is currently used in the PS2 EyeToy, it will be used to launch a new range of Sony Ericsson motion sensitive games. And apparently, Super Monkey Ball and Crash Bandicoot are in the works (see photo).

Similar in function to the camera-based motion sensor in the Samsung Instinct, GestureTek's technology is cheaper to implement that the accelerometers found in phones like the LG Secret and iPhone. It can also be retroactively applied to old Sony E cameraphones. Is Sony Ericsson finally getting serious about mobile phone gaming? We'll see. Check out Pocket Lint for more photos.[Pocket-Lint]

Trending Stories Right Now

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles