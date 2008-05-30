Motion Sensitive Gaming Coming to Sony Ericsson Phones?

According to Pocket-Lint, Sony Ericsson has signed a deal with GestureTek to utilise a software engine which uses a mobile phone camera as a motion sensor. Because the software is currently used in the PS2 EyeToy, it will be used to launch a new range of Sony Ericsson motion sensitive games. And apparently, Super Monkey Ball and Crash Bandicoot are in the works (see photo).

Similar in function to the camera-based motion sensor in the Samsung Instinct, GestureTek's technology is cheaper to implement that the accelerometers found in phones like the LG Secret and iPhone. It can also be retroactively applied to old Sony E cameraphones. Is Sony Ericsson finally getting serious about mobile phone gaming? We'll see. Check out Pocket Lint for more photos.[Pocket-Lint]