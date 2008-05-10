Moshi Zefyr: A Macbook Heatsink On Your Lap

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Moshi's Zefyr is a portable cooling pad for the MacBook that provides a near silent fan, powered by USB, and offers a temperature drop of roughly 3 degrees Celcius. The Zefyr is designed to place your MacBook at an ergonomically beneficial tilt, and when not in use, the Zefyr collapses to better fit in a bag.

The Zefyr also provides a pass through USB port, so that peripheral use is not sacrificed. A portable cooling pad might be a little silly, but for anyone who's experience the heat of a MacBook on their lap, and worries about going sterile, it may be useful. It's available now in black and silver colours, and sells for US$75. [Moshi]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

