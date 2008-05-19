More Stunning High-Speed Footage With Casio EX-F1



I know we've been raving on about the Casio Exilim EX-F1 camera and its amazing high-speed shooting capabilities. And I know: we've shown you lots of very nifty footage indeed, including some shot by the lucky Wilson, who actually got to play with the thing. But we've not shown you this footage before, made by a reader and starring a BB-gun, a can, some wildlife and a dog with a frisbee. It's amazing, and it's a quiet Sunday, so check it out. It got me wondering what I'd film if I had one of these cams to hand. I decided I'd capture the old "custard powder on a stove flame" trick. What would you film for some super slo-mo action, guys? [Trivue— Thanks Larry]