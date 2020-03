Another intriguing job opportunity at Cupertino today is for a senior RF System Engineer. Unlike the GPS one, it's not iPhone specific. Here are the chops you need: "Knowledge about Bluetooth, 3G, UWB, WiMAX, GPS, Mobile TV and similar wireless technologies and/or experience with wireless module integration into PC system or consumer products is a strong plus." Man, I bet all that would be swell in an iPhone or notebook or mini-tablet. [Apple via MacNN]