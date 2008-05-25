More Buttons, More Money: Guitar Hero World Tour Costs More Than Rock Band, US$190

It looks like all those extra buttons and cymbals in Guitar Hero: World Tour that will make it better than Rock Band (cause more buttons = more better) don't come cheap. Gamestop is listing the bundle at US$189.99 for the Xbox 360 and PS3 (US$179 for PS2), US$20 more than Rock Band's US$169.99 retail price. With tax, that's over US$200—meaning music gamers might have to pick between being a hero or a bandleader. Update: At least it looks like quality gear—the Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Blink's Travis Barker vouch for it in the vid below.

[Gaming Bits via Kotaku]