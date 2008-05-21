Montegiro Lusso Turntable Won't Give You Much Change from US$50,000

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Montegiro Lusso turntable looks like it should be teamed with something Sixties and space-age from Pierre Cardin and worn atop the head. It consists of three height-adjustable cones made from alternate layers of acrylic and aluminium, and a larger, inverted cone, on top of which sits the platter. The turntable rocks a ten-inch Da Vinci Nobile carbon-fibre arm, MG1 titanium cartridge and it's powered by an ultra precise synchronous motor. A special version of the US$47,000 turntable has another cone, which supports a second, nine-inch SME 5009 tonearm. Sexy or excessy? Check the gallery below.

[audiojunkies via Born Rich]

