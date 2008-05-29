Monkeys Use Thought-Controlled Robot Arm to Feed

In a breakthrough for future human prosthetic limbs, two monkeys at the University of Pittsburgh have successfully thought-operated a robot arm and used it to feed themselves for the first time. The macaques have electrodes implanted in their brains, monitoring about 100 cells, the signals from which drive the robot arm. The trained monkeys can now use the arm to grab food, even if it's moved around, and often reach for more while still chewing on the first treat. They'd better not show them any cyborg smasher movies though: as the saying goes "monkey see... monkey do", eh? [New Scientist]