What do you do if you've got a surplus US Air Force helicopter turboshaft engine, and a jet boat hull? Stupid question: you do one hell of a modding job and bolt them together of course, like these nutcase guys have done. Their 23-foot aluminium white-water jet boat, dubbed Squirt 2, is powered by a 1,370 hp engine that generates about 166kg-m of torque. And there's nothing much more to say, other than "bravo." or possibly "boom!" [Hacked Gadgets]