Our friend Robert Woodhead (of slow-mo Mentos-n-Coke fame) has kindly shared another of his Casio Exilim EX-F1 masterpieces, this time water balloons and china slowly shattering (and occasionally not shattering) to the tune of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture. They're a mixture of 300, 600 and 1200 frame-per-second shots, set up in an uncomfortably vertical version of widescreen (tallscreen?), but they sure are fun. When will the slow-mo clips cease you ask? Never, that's when. [Robert Woodhead]