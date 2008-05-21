How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MIT's YouTomb Keeps Track of Videos Pulled Down by YouTube

YouTube takes down lots of videos for copyright holders at their request; we've all tried to watch an embedded video now and then that's no longer available. But just what videos were removed, and who requested their removal? A new site by the eggheads at MIT tells you just that. Dubbed YouTomb, the site scans YouTube for the metadata that goes up when a clip is pulled. It then organises them with a screengrab, telling you how long the clip was up before being pulled, who requested it to be removed, and what category it was in. It's an interesting little tool to see just who freaks out the most about their precious content being on YouTube. [YouTomb via News.com and Google Operating System]

