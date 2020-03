If anyone ever brings out a phone that looks like this, I'll have 10 of them, thangyewverymuch. A proposal of Californian design studio RKS, the Mimique is all about skins and downloads—a customizable phone with bells on, basically—using, as it does, open source software. I just love that old-school antenna bump and the analogue clock. See another picture of it after the jump.

[RKS Design via Yanko]