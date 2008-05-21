Midiator Kit Converts a PS2 Controller Into a MIDI Controller

Yesterday we came across a DIY hack that helps you turn your Guitar Hero instrument into a MIDI controller and today we have a kit that will help you covert your old PS2 controllers (standard, knockoff, or wireless) for a similar purpose. When hooked up, it will allow you to do things like control pitch bend with the analogue joysticks or trigger notes / toggle controller signals with the buttons. It can even work with Guitar Hero, albeit only partially at this point (improvements are on the way).You can pick up the entire kit for US$79.99 assembled or US$59.99 stock. A demo is available after the break.



[Curious Inventor via MAKE]