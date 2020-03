Remember the Xbox Live Anywhere service that Microsoft demoed two years ago? It was pretty neat, the idea being that all your devices can be tied into the Live network we know and love. But it more or less fell off the radar earth, until today at the Electronic Gaming Summit, when Microsoft's Jeff Bell said it was still alive: "Live anywhere is not abandoned, it's just not easy to do." Hopefully that's not the last we hear of it for another year. [Kotaku]