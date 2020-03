Remember that Microsoft Surface model? The one that was a competitor on American Gladiators last season and actually managed to win the whole thing? She's actually a Gladiator now (her name is Jet), and really beefed up for the part. We would make a multi-touch joke here, but she'd break our fingers off and shove them into our eyeballs, so we won't. Hit the jump for her new photo.

[American Gladiators]