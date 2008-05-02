Microsoft Pulling Vista SP1 Off Automatic Software Update

Microsoft's not only delaying Windows XP SP3 temporarily, but they're also pulling off Windows Vista SP1—which has already been pushed out to automatic software update—because of potential incompatibilities. Most of us don't need to worry about it since this is just an issue with MS's SQL Servers that affect Microsoft Dynamics Retail management systems. Unless you're running a SQL database at home to track the chore distribution for your family, you can go ahead and manually fetch the update and install it yourself. [PCWorld]