Microsoft Making Ford Sync-like Music, Info System for Hyundai in 2010

Hyundai and Microsoft have just agreed for the latter to develop software for the former's cars, shoving in a "music and information system" by the year 2010. No details yet, but from the sound of things it seems like Microsoft's taking advantage of their experience with the Ford Sync system and making voice-control systems to manage stereos and mobile phones. The new system is also interesting because it's software-updatable, allowing nerds to bring up that old joke about what would happen if Microsoft built cars. The whole thing is aimed at bringing more young people into Hyundais, something Ford Sync was surprisingly good at doing. [Reuters]