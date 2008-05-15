Microsoft Denies Slimmer Xbox 360

Everyone is pretty sure that Microsoft is shrinking the heart of the Xbox 360 onto one chip when the production process hits 45nm, but as we said yesterday, that doesn't necessarily mean a slim Xbox 360 is on its way. Microsoft has officially responded to the rumour with a big "nayi":

While we don't normally comment on rumours like this, we can tell you that we have no plans to release a new console in 2009.

We read that as "a slim 360 isn't in the immediate gameplan, but we could always duplicate Sony's success with such models down the line when we're more concerned with the Xbox 720 than RRoDing Xbox 360s." [Xbox Zone via Ubergizmo]