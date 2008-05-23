Metronaps Brings Napping To The Workplace

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

metronaps.zero.jpg

It's Friday - I've had one hell of a long week and the last thing I feel like doing right now is working. Who's with me? What I feel like, aside from a cold beer and some footy, is taking a nap. And while I could go and crawl into bed, I'd rather just have one of these nap pods in the office to tide me over until my wife gets home and makes me do housework.

The napping chair you see above is the Zero - a chair powered by NASA technology to create the perfect conditions for napping. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Well it's not. For $3,650 you can own a powered version of this awesome napmaker. Hell, I'm getting tired just writing about it...

There are a couple of other models after the jump, although they are lacking in the pricing department.

The Napshell:
Napshell_page.jpg

And the EnergyPod:
energypod.jpg
This is the way forward for businesses - let everybody have one of these in their office so they can enjoy a quick kip at lunchtime. That way everyone will always be refreshed. It's the future.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to take a nap...

[MetroNaps]

