Metallic Blue PSP Announced, Bundles Only

We like the looks of this metallic blue PSP, but it won't be a standalone product when it hits on August 12. The PSP will come as part of a US$200 pack that includes Madden 09, "NFL: In Just One Play" on UMD, 1GB Memory Stick, and the downloadable PSP game Beats. Here are all those goodies in one shot:

What do you think? More or less attractive than the black PSP?