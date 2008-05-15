Media Day At The Boylston Street Apple Store

We're here at the Boylston Street Apple Store for Media Day. No line outside, but plenty of reporters playing with the toys. Ron Johnson, Apple's SVP of Retail, is here with hizonnah Mayor Thomas Menino to open the largest Apple Store in the country (confirmed!). The Mayah "loves" the store and made a joke at the expense of the Back Bay Architectural Commission, which was hesitant to approve the project. Menino said he wasn't a fan of the prior building and didn't know why anyone would want to save it for "historical" reasons. Get more details on the new location after the jump.

