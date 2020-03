Amex's new RM-MP1 Media remote is designed to work with your Windows media centre system and also to run your presentations in a business setting... and it's rather elegant, compared to some of the offerings out there. That simple design conceals a touchpad mouse, laser pointer, multimedia controls and it functions via a wireless USB dongle. It's just 10 x 3.8 x 1.3 cms in size, and comes in black or white. No info on pricing or availability yet. [Akihabaranews]