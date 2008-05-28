Marvel's Comics On Mobile Phones = Win

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Marvel Comics wants to port their comics to mobile phones. Seems like a perfect thing to read while you're supposed to be paying attention to what's going on around you, but sure how you're going to get through full page spreads while maintaining text readability on 3-inch screens.

...View digital distribution of our comics as an area of great growth potential...and also soon in mobile distribution...so they can read our new comic books on their mobile device...

I've been using Marvel's online subscription for a month now and the flash based player is a bit wonky at times, but overall, 10,000 back issues for $US5-$10 a month isn't something to complain about. [IESB via PopSyndicate]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

