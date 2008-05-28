Marvel's Comics On Mobile Phones = Win

Marvel Comics wants to port their comics to mobile phones. Seems like a perfect thing to read while you're supposed to be paying attention to what's going on around you, but sure how you're going to get through full page spreads while maintaining text readability on 3-inch screens.

...View digital distribution of our comics as an area of great growth potential...and also soon in mobile distribution...so they can read our new comic books on their mobile device...

I've been using Marvel's online subscription for a month now and the flash based player is a bit wonky at times, but overall, 10,000 back issues for $US5-$10 a month isn't something to complain about. [IESB via PopSyndicate]