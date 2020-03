According to what look to be leaked screens of the upcoming iPhone firmware, .Mac push email could be coming to the iPhone. A new "Fetch new data" button will lead to the list of email accounts (in the picture here). Notice that some are listed as "fetch" while .Mac is listed as "push." And while we realise that even the hardcore Apple fanbase tends to steer clear of .Mac, there are bound to be like, 5 or 6 people who are just thrilled. [TUAW]